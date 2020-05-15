Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

