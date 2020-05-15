Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,830 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.11. 4,436,342 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

