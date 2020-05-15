Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

