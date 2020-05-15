Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,413 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. 3,367,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

