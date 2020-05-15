Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,370,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

