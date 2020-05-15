Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 44,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 41,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.74. 3,716,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.80 and its 200-day moving average is $301.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

