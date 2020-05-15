Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,617. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

