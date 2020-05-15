Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,742,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 161,420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

FLCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

