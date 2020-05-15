Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 13,793,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

