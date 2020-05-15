Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

