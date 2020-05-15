Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,091 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 16,281,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

