Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 49,014 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.73% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,353. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

