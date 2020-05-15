Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

