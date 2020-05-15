Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $76.45. 19,827,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.