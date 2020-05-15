Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $31,979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,830.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 201,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.38. 311,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,384. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

