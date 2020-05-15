Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.