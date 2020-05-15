Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €14.50 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.66 ($24.02).

ETR:DEQ opened at €11.44 ($13.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.50. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

