Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €88.25 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €88.25 ($102.62) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.72 ($93.86).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME opened at €71.50 ($83.14) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.