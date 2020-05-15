Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.00 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($14.16).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.20 ($11.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of €15.95 ($18.54).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

