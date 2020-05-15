Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOY. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 693.85 ($9.13).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 560.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 763.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

