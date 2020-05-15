Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($28.15) on Friday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,051.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88.

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

