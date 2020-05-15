Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 314,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,017. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

About Commerzbank

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

