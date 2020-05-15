BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $901.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce $901.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $937.14 million. BEST posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BEST shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 991.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

BEST stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

