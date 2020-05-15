B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.2%.

Shares of BGS opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

