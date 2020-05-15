Bigbom (BBO) Hits Market Cap of $146,581.66

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $146,581.66 and $98,465.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.03417125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.