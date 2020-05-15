Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,430,000.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.