Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $16.13 or 0.00169585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $348.64 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.01979902 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00084844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

