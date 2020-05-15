BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of BIO-TECHNE worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.63%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

