Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.59. The company had a trading volume of 74,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,710. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

