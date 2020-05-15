BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $142,900.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,913.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 208,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,961. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

