BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $106,064.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $106,064.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.