BitCash Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BitCash has a market cap of $212,056.27 and approximately $72,535.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, BitCash has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Get BitCash alerts:

About BitCash

BitCash (CRYPTO:BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 30,471,235 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,428 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

