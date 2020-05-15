Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and $3.46 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $239.92 or 0.02503985 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Liquid, TOPBTC and DSX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,581.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012875 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,407,844 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

