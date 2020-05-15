Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $21,962.04 and approximately $16,862.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00449243 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00223930 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007477 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005397 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000465 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

