Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Exrates, BtcTrade.im and Indodax. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $102.18 million and $6.85 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003181 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001649 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, CoinBene, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Binance, Exrates, Bithumb, Coinnest, Huobi, Crex24, HitBTC, BigONE and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

