Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42,150.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $231,902.89 and approximately $42,150.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

