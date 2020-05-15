Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00777247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00224911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00142596 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.