BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $21,686.97 and $17.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,532,003 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.