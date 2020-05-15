BitSend (BSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $252.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $123,712.94 and approximately $252.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00780077 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00036039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00242322 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,224,400 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

