BitTorrent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.42 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $72.42 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.01999237 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.