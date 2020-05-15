Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

