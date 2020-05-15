BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $12,925.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,951,832 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

