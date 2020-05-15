Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,485 shares of company stock worth $16,216,061 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Blackline by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Blackline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Blackline by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blackline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

