BlackRock Inc. Acquires 246,232 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.29% of Nevro worth $297,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Nevro stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.