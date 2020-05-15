BlackRock Inc. Acquires 427,872 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.66% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $337,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

