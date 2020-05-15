BlackRock Inc. Has $322.54 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $322,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $188,812.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,554 shares of company stock valued at $740,742. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

