BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of Mosaic worth $296,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Mosaic by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 109,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Cfra cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

