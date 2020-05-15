BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 4,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.34. The company had a trading volume of 724,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.08 and its 200-day moving average is $487.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.