BlackRock Inc. Purchases 816,445 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.79% of First Solar worth $335,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,746 shares of company stock worth $2,814,194. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities cut their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

