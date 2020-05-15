BlackRock Inc. Sells 140,600 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of Selective Insurance Group worth $337,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

